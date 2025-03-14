Nalgonda Hospital faces severe shortage of basic amenities

Nalgonda:Nalgonda’s Government General Hospital, a 700-bed facility catering to over 900 patients daily, is grappling with a severe lack of basic amenities for visitors and patient attendants. With only a single tap equipped with an RO plant located beside the Mother and Child Hospital, visitors face long waiting times — often exceeding 10 minutes — just to fill water bottles for their personal and patient use.

Hospital insiders report that approximately 3,000 litres of water are drawn daily from this one tap. Despite the promise of drinking water under the Mission Bhagiratha initiative, the hospital continues to rely on filtered bore well water for its needs. An employee responsible for managing the RO plant explained the dire situation, noting that the water demand far exceeds the facility's capacity.

Adding to the distress, there is no designated shelter for visitors or patient attendants on the hospital premises. With the only temporary structure, a shed built near the emergency ward, having been removed for undisclosed reasons, visitors are forced to seek refuge under trees or the limited shade offered by surrounding buildings.

“I end up spending nearly 25 minutes at the water tap each time I fill my two-litre bottle — doing this five times a day has become a gruelling task,” lamented one patient’s attendee, K Madamma.

Another visitor, Peddi Mallamma, highlighted the broader discomfort, stating, “We have no proper shelter to sit in; we are forced to eat our meals under the harsh sun because no hall or shed is available for us.”