Nalgonda GGH Sees Kidnappings, Thefts Amid Security Lapses

Nalgonda: Due to a lack of proper surveillance and security, the premises of the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nalgonda, have become unsafe, with incidents of child abduction and thefts targeting attendants of patients.

These incidents in recent times underline the urgent need to strengthen security at the hospital, especially to ensure the safety of newborns and patients. In March 2025, three-year-old Abdul Rehman was kidnapped from the hospital premises. No one was aware that Abdul’s parents had been living on the hospital grounds, using the premises as their temporary shelter.

In July 2025, a 20-month-old boy was also kidnapped from the Nalgonda GGH. Although police rescued the children and arrested the kidnappers, the incidents exposed the severe security lapses at the hospital, which is visited by over 3,000 patients and attendants every day. In another case, a newborn girl was handed over to buyers on the hospital premises immediately after being discharged, highlighting the vulnerabilities further.

Frequent thefts of attendants’ belongings, especially mobile phones and valuables, are also being reported at the hospital. Due to emergency circumstances and preoccupation with patient care, many victims avoid lodging complaints, which is indirectly encouraging thieves.

Police personnel posted at the hospital outpost remain occupied with registering medico-legal cases that arrive daily. As a result, there is no effective security at the hospital’s entry and exit gates, allowing unrestricted movement of people on the premises.

Improper disposal of leftover food by attendants has also led to an increase in stray dog menace, a problem that requires immediate attention.

P. Sai Kumar, an attendant, said the hospital premises have become unhygienic due to waste being dumped and not cleaned regularly. He added that there are no lockers in the attendants’ waiting hall to safely store valuables.

When contacted, hospital authorities said that security has been outsourced to an external agency. After reviewing the premises, they plan to instruct the agency to deploy guards at key locations. CCTV cameras have already been installed at the entry and exit gates, they added.