Nalgonda Fisheries Officer in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested the District Fisheries Officer, M. Charitha Reddy at the office of District Collectorate in Nalgonda in connection with a bribe case.

She demanded and accepted Rs.20,000 from a complainant to do an official favour to give approval to enlist new members in complainant's Fisheries Co-Operative Society. The bribe amount was recovered from the hand bag of Charitha Reddy, who performed her duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage, the ACB said in a statement.

The ACB officials produced Charitha Reddy before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally after which the court remanded her to judicial custody.