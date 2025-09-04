 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Nalgonda Fisheries Officer in ACB Net

Telangana
M Srinivas
4 Sept 2025 4:26 PM IST

The fisheries department officer demanded and accepted Rs.20,000 from a complainant to give approval to enlist new members in complainant's Fisheries Co-Operative Society

Nalgonda Fisheries Officer in ACB Net
x
Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested the District Fisheries Officer, M. Charitha Reddy at the office of District Collectorate in Nalgonda in connection with a bribe case.

She demanded and accepted Rs.20,000 from a complainant to do an official favour to give approval to enlist new members in complainant's Fisheries Co-Operative Society. The bribe amount was recovered from the hand bag of Charitha Reddy, who performed her duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage, the ACB said in a statement.

The ACB officials produced Charitha Reddy before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally after which the court remanded her to judicial custody.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana ACB ACB raids bribe case fisheries department 
India Southern States Telangana 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X