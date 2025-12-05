 Top
Nalgonda Deputy Tahsildar in ACB Net

Telangana
5 Dec 2025 1:35 PM IST

The ACB officials said Chandrashekar performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage

A Deputy Tahsildar of Chandur Mandal in Nalgonda, Chandrashekar. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Chandrashekar, a Deputy Tahsildar of Chandur Mandal in Nalgonda, when he demanded and accepted bribe amount of Rs.20,000 from the complainant to do an official favour

The bribe was demanded to hand over the earlier, issued mutation proceedings and the relevant documents to the complainant pertaining to the land belonging to the complainant's late father. The bribe amount was recovered from Chandrashekar's car dashboard.

The ACB officials said Chandrashekar performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. They produced him before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally after which the court remanded him to judicial custody.


