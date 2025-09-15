Nalgonda Court Sentences Farmer to 20 Years RI in POCSO Case

Hyderabad: A special court in Nalgonda district on Monday sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a POCSO Act case registered in 2018.

The court held Domala Ramulu (45), a farmer and native of Vanipakala village of Chityal mandal in the district, guilty for the offence under Section 448,376(2)(I) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5(m) and 6 of POCSO Act.

The court sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 20 years. It also imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on him and in default of payment of fine amount, he shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months for the offence under section 5(1)of 6 of POCSO Act.

The court has also announced a compensation of Rs.10 lakh to the victim and asked the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay and expedite the payment of compensation.