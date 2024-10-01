Nalgonda couple attempt suicide after ostracization based on caste

Hyderabad: A couple from Munipampula of Nalgonda district attempted to die by suicide allegedly over a caste boycott. The police said the couple was undergoing treatment.

According to the police, Ramesh, 37, and his wife Renuka, 32, belong to the Goud community and depend on agriculture and toddy tapping. Lately, Ramesh faced a land dispute with his brother regarding a two-gunta land parcel. The issue was taken to the police but they refused to intervene since it was a civil matter. One more dispute on the distribution of toddy trees also came up.

The community heads, who generally distribute the toddy trees, recently held a peace meeting for the brothers. Allegedly, Ramesh was not allotted any toddy trees due to a boycott by caste elders. He walked out of the discussion and the couple informed his brother and attempted to die by suicide.

The couple was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. A senior police officer of Bhongir confirmed that Ramannapet police booked cases under threatening and confinement sections of the BNS.