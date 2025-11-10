Nalgonda Consumer Forum Fines Kims ₹1 Crore For Negligence

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda District Consumer Forum on Monday imposed a ₹1 crore fine on Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Narketpally for the death of a woman caused by medical negligence.

In the case, Asnala Swathi, a pregnant woman from Aregudem village in Chityal mandal, was admitted to KIMS, Narketpally, on July 13, 2018. The hospital doctors performed a caesarean section and delivered a baby boy. However, Swathi did not regain consciousness even the next day. When her relatives questioned the doctors, they were informed that anaesthesia had been administered to her twice “as per requirement.” She was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where doctors declared her dead on the afternoon of July 14.

Advocate Mereddy Narsimha Reddy, who represented the complainant (the victim’s father), said District Consumer Forum president Mamidi Kristopher ordered KIMS to pay ₹1 crore in compensation. The hospital was directed to deposit ₹90 lakh in the name of the victim’s son, Devansh Sharma, and pay ₹10 lakh to her father, Sapidi Satyanarayana.

The forum also ruled that if the payment is not made within one month, KIMS will have to pay 9 per cent interest on the amount for the delayed period.