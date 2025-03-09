Nalgonda Cong leaders elated as party picks two MLCs from district

Nalgonda:The selection of two Congress candidates from the erstwhile Nalgonda district for the upcoming MLC elections has energised the local party cadre, who have long awaited recognition for their efforts.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president of Nalgonda, Kethavath Shanker Naik, is one of the three Congress candidates announced for the MLC elections. Hailing from Damaracherla in Nalgonda district, Naik is considered an uncontroversial leader who has maintained distance from internal party factionalism and enjoys significant support from the tribal community.

The second candidate from the region, Adhanki Dayakar, belongs to Nukanthal in Suryapet district. Dayakar previously contested unsuccessfully as the Congress candidate from Thungathurthy Assembly constituency in both 2014 and 2019 elections. His earlier criticism of the Komatireddy brothers had negatively impacted his political prospects, but he now receives a fresh opportunity as an MLC candidate.

Additionally, the Congress has allocated one MLC seat to the Communist Party of India (CPI). CPI district secretary Nellikanti Satyam's name has surfaced as the likely CPI candidate for this position, according to political circles.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders have openly expressed dissatisfaction over recent entrants to the party receiving prominent roles and opportunities in the current government.