Nalgonda Collector Reviews Services At Pogilla Hamlet

NALGONDA: Nalgonda district collector Badugula Chandrashekar conducted a surprise visit to the tribal hamlet of Pogilla in Chandampet mandal and reviewed basic amenities and public services in the area.

The collector, accompanied by Devarakonda revenue divisional officer Ramana Reddy and other officials, visited the hamlet located about 112 km from the district headquarters and interacted with residents, hearing their grievances.

Inspecting the government primary school and anganwadi centre, he assessed students’ learning levels and directed that children attend classes in uniform. He asked the Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee to pass a resolution for construction of additional classrooms and a kitchen and submit it for approval. He also instructed district education officer Bixapathi to ensure regular attendance of teachers and prevent student dropouts.

On land-related grievances raised by residents, the collector said 1,056 acres in Survey No. 2 at Pogilla had been assigned under F-Farm pattas, including allocations made in 2023 under the Telangana Land Records Updation Programme. He noted that disputes over land extent persisted among beneficiaries and said a fresh survey would be conducted within 15 days, after which details of landholdings would be displayed at the gram panchayat office. He also assured that issues related to forest lands would be addressed.

The collector directed roads and buildings officials to take up repairs of the road connecting Pogilla to Kambalapally. He also instructed officials to commence work on a sanctioned electricity substation that had been delayed due to disputes.

He advised women in the hamlet to form self-help groups and seek bank linkage loans for livelihood activities such as sericulture and small shops. Panchayat raj officials were asked to take up construction of a Grama Mahila Samakhya building.

Expressing concern over lack of basic facilities at the anganwadi centre, including lights and fans, he directed the district welfare officer to arrange them immediately, noting that free electricity is provided to such centres by the state government.