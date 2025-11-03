Nalgonda: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Pit Near Anganwadi

Nalgonda: A four-year-old boy, Kuncham Ayan, died after falling into a water pit near his anganwadi centre at Kasanagode in Kethepally mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday, allegedly due to the negligence of the centre’s staff.

According to police, an ayah from the anganwadi took Ayan near the water pit when he asked to use the toilet and returned to the centre, leaving him there. When she went back, she found the boy lying in the pit. Villagers rushed to the spot and pulled him out, but he had already died.

Though a washroom was available at the anganwadi centre, the ayah took Ayan to an open area beside it for the nature call.

Ayan was the younger son of Jagadish and Sravani, who had dropped him at the centre as usual that morning. Outraged by the incident, villagers locked the anganwadi teacher and ayah inside the centre. Upon receiving the information, Kethepally police reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and released the staff.

Police suspect the boy might have slipped into the pit while trying to clean himself after using the toilet. District child development and women welfare officer Krushnaveni said action would be taken against the anganwadi staff responsible for the incident after a detailed inquiry.