Nakrekal MLA: Govt Targets ‘Hut-Less’ Telangana Under Indiramma Scheme

Nalgonda: Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham on Thursday said the state government aims to provide houses to all homeless families within the next two-and-a-half years under the Indiramma housing scheme.

Along with district collector B. Chandrashekhar, he participated in housewarming ceremonies of Indiramma houses at Gundrampally and Peddakaparthy in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the scheme had been revived to enable poor families to own houses. He said 4.5 lakh houses were sanctioned to eligible beneficiaries in the first phase and the second phase would be taken up from April.

He said 348 houses were ready for housewarming in the Nakrekal Assembly constituency and remaining units would be completed shortly.

Criticising the previous BRS government, he alleged that the double-bedroom housing scheme did not benefit eligible families in his constituency and accused the party of politicising welfare schemes.

The district collector said housewarming ceremonies for 6,409 Indiramma houses would be conducted in the district as part of the “Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika” programme, with 2,281 houses scheduled over the next two days.

The programme is part of the government’s housing initiative aimed at expanding coverage to eligible beneficiaries.