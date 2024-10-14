Nakashi Art: Through the Eyes of a Lensman

Hyderabad: Nakashi arts of the Nirmal toys and paintings have garnered national recognition, showcasing Telangana's rich craftsmanship. The wooden toys, crafts and mural paintings have earned accolades in the craft category. These colourful, intricately designed toys, which are made up of locally available ‘poniki chekka’ or even white sander, are a testament to the skills of Adilabad’s artisans.

The traditional folk art form, originating in the rural areas of Adilabad, has been captured through the lens of Laxman Aelay, a renowned photographer and artist from Hyderabad, providing a fresh perspective on this traditional and ancient artistry.

Aelay, who created the Telangana state logo, embarked on a ‘crafted’ mission to document and to capture the mural paintings and the artists who bring them to life.

“I had an incredible experience visiting a beautiful two-storey house in Thamsi village in Adilabad. This architectural gem that was built in 1910 is a stunning replica of Rajasthan’s Mandawa Havelis, originally created by Kasamma under the guidance of her father, Raja Patel of Kinwat. The house, now managed by Rajesh, son of the late Padigela Jagadishwar Rao, features breathtaking murals, possibly painted by local Nakashi artists,” notes Laxman, sharing some of the mural paintings that he captured in his camera.

The toys’ themes range from mythological figures to everyday objects. The murals are mainly characterised by intricate designs, vibrant colours and mythological themes. These toys are glued together with ‘chinta lappam’ prepared from sawdust and tamarind. This art form has been passed down through generations, with local artists skillfully preserving its essence.

Sharing one of his photographs, Laxman explains, “One mural that stood out was the Nava Nari Kunjara – a remarkable figure of an elephant composed of nine women, representing the nine rasas, with Lord Krishna as the Rasa Raj riding atop. This powerful symbol is a fusion of art, spirituality and the mastery of senses, deeply rooted in Indian culture.”

Similar motifs can be found in Odisha and West Bengal’s pattachitra paintings and in the terracotta temples of Bishnupur, the artist explained.

Other murals depict scenes of Lord Krishna playing dandiya with gopikas and major episodes from the Mahabharata. The house is a treasure trove of cultural and artistic heritage, he concludes.

Despite efforts by Lepakshi and Golconda Handicrafts, Nakashi artists continue to struggle to sell their paintings. “We pour our hearts into our art, but it’s disheartening to see our work undervalued,” says Mallesh, a Nakashi artist from Cherial. “We struggle to make ends meet, and our children are hesitant to continue this tradition.”