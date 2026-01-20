Naini Tender Cancellation Proves Congress Rule Is For ‘Commissions, Loot’', Charges State BJP Chief

HYDERABAD: The Revanth Reddy government’s abrupt cancellation of Naini block tenders has exposed Congress rule as a regime of commissions, contracts and loot of public money, Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao alleged on Tuesday.

Congress leaders were prioritising kickbacks and coal allocations to their favourites over the state development, he claimed.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, Ramchander Rao said that BRS leaders had no moral right to letters to Union minister G. Kishan Reddy seeking probe into the coal mining tenders, as the earlier BRS government was equally responsible for giving contracts in SCCL to their own men.

He alleged that the “lopsided approach” and “corrupt rule” by former chief minister. Chandrashekar Rao had led to a fall in employee strength at SCCL to 42000 during the BRS government tenure, which further plummeted to 38,000 under the Congress rule, the state BJP chief claimed.

“If BRS leader Harish Rao seeks a fair probe into the irregularities of Singareni, it must also cover all the crooked acts done during the BRS rule,” Rao said.

Ramchander Rao deplored the Congress government for claiming that the profit-making SCCL was making losses, as the state government itself owed `50,000 crore to the company.”When the company is in losses, how did it pay crores of rupees for Revanth Reddy’s football match with Lionel Messi,” Ramchander Rao questioned.

Demanding that Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka disclose to the people why the tenders for the Naini blocks had been cancelled, Ramchander Rao alleged that differences between the ministers over their relations with several corporate companies was exposed in the past and an incident of a minister and his personal assistant threatening a cement company owner and another minister asking not to involve in that incident, was known to everyone.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the cancellation of Naini block tenders also exposed rifts between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister over who secures the contract.

In a reply to a query, Ramchander Rao demanded a comprehensive and holistic probe into phone-tapping, Kaleshwaram irregularities, and coal scam, which involved lakhs of crore, instead of a a few piers of Medigadda. He also clarified that the Centre could not appoint even a peon in Singareni with its 49 per cent stake, as the state government maintained full control over the company.