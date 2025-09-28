 Top
Andhra CM Naidu Meets Pawan Kalyan to Wish Recovery

28 Sept 2025 4:39 PM IST

The visit also reflected the cordial relationship between the Chief Minister and his deputy

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday visited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad after the latter has been suffering from fever. The CM called on Pawan Kalyan to personally enquire about his condition and conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery.

The visit also reflected the cordial relationship between the Chief Minister and his deputy, highlighting their commitment to working together in steering the state’s governance.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

