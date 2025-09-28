Andhra CM Naidu Meets Pawan Kalyan to Wish Recovery

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday visited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad after the latter has been suffering from fever. The CM called on Pawan Kalyan to personally enquire about his condition and conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery.

The visit also reflected the cordial relationship between the Chief Minister and his deputy, highlighting their commitment to working together in steering the state’s governance.



