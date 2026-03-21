Naidu Offers Special Prayers in Tirumala with Family

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday visited Sri Venkateswara temple here, accompanied by family members on the occasion of his grandson's birthday.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy. CM Chandrababu's family visited the deity on the occasion of grandson Devansh's birthday," said an official press release.

Following the visit, they proceeded to Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamanba Annadana complex to serve food to devotees. The CM's family has already donated Rs 44 lakh to meet one day's expenses of serving food to devotees. Until now, the CM's family has donated 12 times for Annadanam (free food to devotees). As part of his visit to the temple, Naidu also interacted with devotees, asking about the quality of laddus and prasadam while the devotees requested him to ensure faster darshan. Naidu told the devotees that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, will deploy Artificial Intelligence to hasten darshan. Further, he told the devotees that the temple body has set up an integrated command control centre for the convenience of devotees.



