Nagole Murder Linked to Domestic Rift

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough in the murder case of 42-year-old Ashok Mahto, whose body was found in an open plot near Nagole Shivaru on June 30, Nagole police have identified his wife and her associate as prime suspects. Sources said the murder stemmed from ongoing domestic tensions and financial disputes within the joint family.

Ashok, a native of Jharkhand and a resident of Kachiguda, had been living in Hyderabad for the past 15 years with his wife and two sons. He ran a juice centre near Sri Krishna Hospital. Investigators said his wife was angered by his continued financial support to his elderly mother and joint family, which led to frequent quarrels.

“She was frustrated because Ashok handed over most of his earnings to his mother and insisted that his wife care for her. Their arguments over this were frequent. She was also upset that Ashok allegedly made a friend beat her son, which further provoked her. She finally decided to eliminate him,” a source said.

The wife allegedly enlisted the help of an associate, whose identity is being verified. The associate may be a minor, and police are in the process of determining his age. Accordingly, the sections of the BNS and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act will be applied. Police said an arrest is expected soon, after which details regarding the wife’s role, exact motive and how the body was transported to Nagole will be officially revealed.