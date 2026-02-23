Nagarkurnool Outrage: Atrocity Case Filed Against Temple Management

Hyderabad:Nagarkurnool police on Monday collected caste certificates from the family of the two‑month‑old infant and the accused, after registering a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the temple management for the recent incident at Kummera during the Mallanna jatara.

The government has directed the endowments department to investigate the activities at the temple and submit a report. Police said they are also writing to the government seeking compensation for the victim’s family under the SC/ST (POA) Act provisions. The PME was conducted on the body of the baby girl and handed over to her parents.



Deputy superintendent of police B. Srinivas, the investigating officer, visited the temple in Kummera along with his team, collecting details of the assault on the woman and her family members. Police also seized CCTV footage and mobile recordings made by devotees at the time of the incident.



“The PME report is yet to be submitted by the experts. Based on the PME report of the two‑month‑old baby girl, the sections will also alter. Some of the accused are still absconding and teams have been formed to nab them,” police said.



The temple management had detained Mounika, a Scheduled Caste woman, and her family members after she sought a receipt for a ₹100 entry fee, on February 18. Temple committee member Srinivas Reddy allegedly demanded the fee. When Mounika refused, showing receipts collected from devotees, Reddy allegedly insulted her based on caste and pushed her to the ground by holding her saree.



Later, Mounika’s husband Ganesh confronted Reddy and others. According to DSP Srinivas, several villagers, including sarpanch Kanakala Thukaram Reddy, dragged Ganesh into a nearby storeroom where they assaulted him with iron rods and coconuts, leaving him with bleeding injuries and dislocated teeth.

Holding her baby on her shoulder, Mounika pleaded for her husband’s release. Srinivas Reddy allegedly kicked her, causing the child to fall and sustain injuries. Mounika said she noticed her daughter was unconscious and tried to feed her, but was assaulted again. The child was later declared dead.