Nagarkurnool: Enraged cop gets three youngsters head tonsured at police station

Nagar Kurnool: A shocking incident occurred in Lingala, Nagarkurnool district when three young men were forcibly tonsured by police officers after a dispute at a petrol pump. The incident took place on Sunday but came to light only after one of the victims attempted suicide.

According to local sources, the three youths went to a petrol pump to buy Rs. 20 worth of fuel. An altercation ensued when the petrol pump attendants refused to serve them. The dispute escalated and the police were called to the scene.

Police arrived at the scene and took them to the police. SI reportedly became enraged when one of the youths combed his hair. They then tonsured the heads of all three young men.

One of the victims, deeply affected by the incident, attempted suicide. He was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The parents of the victim have declined to provide further details about the incident. Doctors at the hospital have confirmed that the youth was admitted with injuries consistent with a suicide attempt.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaikwad acknowledged the brawl incident at the petrol pump but stated that the local Sub-Inspector has been on leave since four days. He promised a thorough investigation if the allegations of forced tonsuring are found to be true.

There are concerns that individuals involved in the incident may be pressuring the victim's family to remain silent.