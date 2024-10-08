Nagarjuna appears before Nampally court in defamation case

Hyderabad: Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna who filed a petition against Congress Minister Konda Surekha who made controversial remarks about his family appeared before the Special Magistrate Court under BNS 356 on Tuesday. The court recorded the statement of Nagarjuna and two witnesses Yarlagadda Supriya and Venkateswar Metla.



The defamation case was filed by Nagarjuna after alleged derogatory remarks were made by the minister about Nagarjuna's family and actress Samantha. However, the minister later took back her statement and apologised to Samantha.





