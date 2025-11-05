Nagar Keertan Marks Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav

Hyderabad: A Nagar Keertan was taken out from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, on Monday as part of the 556th Prakash Utsav celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The procession began from Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, and passed through Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, and Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, before returning to the starting point in the evening.

The procession featured the Guru Granth Sahib Ji carried on a decorated vehicle, Nishan Sahebans and the rendering of Shabad Keertans by Keerthani Jathas. Sikh youths from Jai Tegang Gatka Akhara (Amritsar), Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha and other Gatka Jathas displayed Gatka skills using kirpans and other traditional weapons. Tea, snacks and kada prasad were distributed to devotees and passersby. The life and teachings of Guru Nanak were displayed on a vehicle fitted with an LED screen.

Committee members Satvinder Singh Bagga, S. Baldev Singh Bagga, Jaspal Singh Tuteja, Jagmohan Singh, Joginder Singh Mujral and Harpreet Singh Gulati said the Nagar Keertan was part of the Prakash Utsav celebrations that will continue through the week.

A Vishaal Deewan will be held on November 5 at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10.30 am to 4 pm. Over 25,000 devotees are expected to attend, and Gurbani Keertans and Kathas will be recited. Guru Ka Langar will also be served after the congregation. Night Keertan Darbars will be held on November 4 at Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, from 7 pm to 10.30 pm, and on November 5 at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, from 9 pm to 2 am.