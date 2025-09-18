Nacharam CI Transferred Over Negligence in Delhi Public School Student Assault Case

Hyderabad: The Circle Inspector (CI) of Nacharam has been transferred following allegations of negligence in handling the Delhi Public School student assault case.

A 14-year-old Class 9 student from Kothapet, studying at DPS Nacharam, sustained severe injuries during a “birthday bumps” prank by classmates on August 29. The boy suffered internal injuries and heavy bleeding after repeated punches to his abdomen. Despite the bleeding, fellow students continued the act.

The school principal rushed the boy to hospital and alerted his parents, who later shifted him to a Banjara Hills hospital for advanced treatment. Doctors performed surgery, saving his life.

Though the family lodged a complaint, police allegedly failed to book cases against the responsible students and the school management. Taking note of this inaction, DGP ordered the transfer of Nacharam CI.