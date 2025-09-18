 Top
Nacharam CI Transferred Over Negligence in Delhi Public School Student Assault Case

Telangana
DC Correspondent
18 Sept 2025 4:52 PM IST

14-year-old injured in “birthday bumps” incident; DGP orders action after police failed to register case against students, school management.

Nacharam Police Station
Hyderabad: The Circle Inspector (CI) of Nacharam has been transferred following allegations of negligence in handling the Delhi Public School student assault case.
A 14-year-old Class 9 student from Kothapet, studying at DPS Nacharam, sustained severe injuries during a “birthday bumps” prank by classmates on August 29. The boy suffered internal injuries and heavy bleeding after repeated punches to his abdomen. Despite the bleeding, fellow students continued the act.
The school principal rushed the boy to hospital and alerted his parents, who later shifted him to a Banjara Hills hospital for advanced treatment. Doctors performed surgery, saving his life.
Though the family lodged a complaint, police allegedly failed to book cases against the responsible students and the school management. Taking note of this inaction, DGP ordered the transfer of Nacharam CI.
