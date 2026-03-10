NAC, NRSC Tie Up for Geospatial Training

Hyderabad:Training in geospatial technologies will soon be part of skill programmes offered by the National Academy of Construction (NAC) following a memorandum of understanding signed with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

The agreement aims to integrate geospatial modules into existing training programmes and launch executive development courses in sectors such as construction and infrastructure.



NRSC deputy director N. Aparna said skills in geographic information systems and remote sensing are becoming essential across fields including construction, irrigation, forestry, transportation and climate studies. She noted that the collaboration would expand opportunities for professionals to gain expertise in these areas.



Officials from NRSC — Abdul Hakeem, P. Shasidhar Reddy and P. Satyanarayana — were present at the signing, along with NAC training director I. Shantisree, Raj Reddy, Yugandhar and senior consultant Maj (Dr) Shiva Kiran.



NAC director general M. Srinivas Reddy said the institution was committed to strengthening skill development, particularly for civil engineering graduates, and welcomed the collaboration.

