N. Ramchander Rao Placed Under House Arrest Ahead of Kamareddy Visit

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief N. Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest late on Saturday night as a preventive measure ahead of his proposed visit to Kamareddy scheduled for Sunday.

Speaking over the phone, Rao said, “Police have placed me under house arrest tonight.” He confirmed that he was confined to his residence in Tarnaka.

Tensions escalated in Kamareddy following what the BJP described as a “ghastly attack” by alleged Congress workers on the camp office of BJP MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. Rao had planned to visit Banswada to meet victims injured in the stone-pelting incident.

Violent clashes between BJP and Congress workers broke out in Kamareddy town on February 20 and 21. The unrest was reportedly triggered by a dispute over Government Degree College land, which the BJP MLA alleged was being illegally handled by Congress leaders, specifically targeting Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

During protests on Saturday, a vehicle belonging to a Congress leader was overturned, and stone-pelting led to injuries among party workers and police personnel.

The Telangana BJP also condemned the arrest of BJYM leaders who were planning to protest against alleged misconduct by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Global Summit in New Delhi. Rao accused the Congress government of suppressing opposition voices and questioned its intentions in preventing him from meeting the victims.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, termed the state government’s actions as “dictatorial” and alleged that it was attempting to cover up political failures.

Earlier this week, Rao expressed satisfaction over the BJP’s performance in the recent state civic polls, highlighting that the party secured both the mayor and deputy mayor posts in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for the first time.

He stated that the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad. However, he alleged that Congress, BRS, and AIMIM joined hands to prevent the BJP from forming administrations in certain municipalities.

BJP candidate Kolagani Srinivas was elected Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Monday. He was felicitated by Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders at the municipal office following his victory in the elections held on February 11.

The elections were conducted across seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities in Telangana, covering 414 wards in major corporations and 2,582 wards in municipalities. While the BJP made significant gains, the Congress emerged as a major force in the municipal corporation elections, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi finishing second.



