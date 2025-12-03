Mystery Shrouds Death of 2 Youngsters in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Two youngsters were found dead under suspicious circumstances in an auto rickshaw beneath the Chandrayangutta flyover on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Irfan and Mohammed Jahangir. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary for an autopsy.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the two youngsters could have died due to overdose of drugs as syringes were found near the auto rickshaw. However, the exact reasons behind their death could be ascertained only after getting the autopsy report, the police said.