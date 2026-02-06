Mystery Continues in Suicide of Techie, 2 Children at Charlapalli

The police are also questioning her brother. The trio was residing at Changicherla in Boduppal. In her complaint lodged on January 31, T. Jyothi, a Deputy Station Superintendent received information from Sushain Mahto loco pilot of goods train in Sanathnagar stating that three persons were run over by goods train on the outskirts of Charlapalli railway station.

A police team also inspected the house to collect any evidence apart from examining the bank account details to know whether the family was facing any financial problems. The CDR details would also aid the investigators to find out with whom Vijaya Reddy spoke before ending life with the children.

The family spent almost an hour at Charlapalli station before committing suicide. The railway police said they were leaving no stone unturned in solving the mystery behind the case.