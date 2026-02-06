 Top
Mystery Continues in Suicide of Techie, 2 Children at Charlapalli

Telangana
6 Feb 2026 10:48 AM IST

A police team also inspected the house to collect any evidence apart from examining the bank account details to know whether the family was facing any financial problems

Telangana police (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad railway police are checking the bank account details and call data records (CDR) of a software engineer, P Vijaya Reddy (38), who committed suicide on the tracks near Charlapalli along with her two children - Chetana Reddy (18) and Vishal Reddy (17) - a few days ago, to know the reasons behind their drastic step.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
