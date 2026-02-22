Mystery behind Youtuber’s Murder in Khammam Resolved; 4 Held

Hyderabad: The Khammam police solved the mystery behind the murder of a Youtuber Golla Srinivaslu with the arrest of four persons on Sunday.

The prime accused Mekala Venumadhav Reddy killed Srinivaslu with the help of a supari gang and dumped the body in Palair reservoir in Khammam district.

Explaining the sequence of incidents that led to the murder, the police said the duo met at an alumni meeting and exchanged their contact numbers. As Srinivasulu, a resident of Tarnaka, owns a GST license in the name of Boggula BBQ, Reddy of Kukatpally informed him that he could get profits by submitting fake invoice and sales documents with the GTS.

With the consent of Srinivasulu, Reddy filed the invoice after which they got Rs.90 lakh for the year 2022-25. Of the Rs.90 lakh, Reddy gave Rs.15 lakh to Srinivalu as share and promised to return the balance amount of Rs.30 lakh shortly.

Reddy informed him that he could not return the amount as he was facing financial problems. Meanwhile, Srinivasulu received a notice from GST informing him about the cancellation of license for submitting fake invoice.

A dispute took place between Srinivasulu and Reddy over Rs.30 payment apart from the amount required to activate the license. Unable to cope up with the increasing pressure from Srinivasulu, Reddy decided to eliminate him.

He then took the help of K Koteswara Rao, Shaik Abdul Hazeez and Mohamed Amzath Ali Khan and promised to give them Rs.5 lakh as supari to kill Srinivasulu. As per their plan, Reddy informed Srinivasulu that he would pay the amount in Vijayawada.

While going to Vijayawada in a car on February 13, they attacked Srinivasulu with rods at an isolated place on the main road between Nakrekal and Jangaon and killed him. They dumped the body and the car in Palair reservoir.

Based on information, the police arrested Reddy and other three supari gang members.