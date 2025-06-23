Mystery Behind Newly Married Land Surveyor In Gadwal Solved; Police Suspecting Wife’s Role

Hyderabad: The mystery behind the murder of a newly-married licensed land surveyor in Gadwal district after he went missing on June 17 was resolved by the police with the detention of his wife and mother-in-law in connection with the case.

The 32-year-old surveyor Tejeswar, a resident of Gadwal, was married to Aishwarya hailing from Kurnool district on May 18. However, Tejeswar went missing on June 17. Based on his brother’s complaint, the police booked a missing case.

Even as they were searching for Tejeswar’s whereabouts, the police received information from their counterparts in Kurnool about a body found in an agricultural land at Panyam in the district on June 20. A police team from Gadwal rushed to the spot and identified that it was Tejeswar’s body.

A group of villagers noticed the body in bushes in the farmland after a foul smell started emanating from the spot and alerted the police. The assailants killed Tejeswar by slitting his neck. After handing over Tejeswar's body to the family members after an autopsy, the police started a detailed investigation.

“We first collected details from the family members and verified Tejeswar’s wife Aishwarya call data records along with her mother Sujatha. We detained them and grilled them to unravel the mystery behind the murder,” a police officer associated with the investigation said.

Preliminary enquiries by the police revealed unidentified persons called Tejeswar to do a survey of 10 acres land in Panyam. Based on their request, he went to the land where the assailants killed him. “We are finding out the exact motive behind the murder,” the officer said, adding that Sujatha was working as a sweeper in a non-banking financial institute in Kurnool, while her daughter was idle after the marriage.

The police are suspecting the role of the institute manager in the case as he is reportedly absconding after the murder came to light. As per call data records, Aishwarya was allegedly in touch with the manager regularly even after her marriage.