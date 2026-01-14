‘My Medaram’ WhatsApp Chatbot Launched to Assist Devotees During Jatara

By simply sending a message to 7658912300, devotees can access a wide range of essential services, including routes and traffic updates, information on medical camps, toilets and other facilities, a complaint desk, and details of missing persons. The chatbot has been designed to be user-friendly, enabling pilgrims to receive real-time assistance without difficulty.

The initiative is part of efforts to leverage digital technology to improve crowd management and ensure the safety and comfort of lakhs of devotees who visit Medaram during the biennial tribal festival. Officials said the service would help pilgrims plan their travel better and respond promptly to emergencies or grievances.

The ‘My Medaram’ WhatsApp Chatbot is expected to play a key role in ensuring a safe, smooth and hassle-free Medaram Jatara experience for all devotees.