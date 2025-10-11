MWD Faces Heat Amid Bypoll Graveyard Row

Hyderabad:What can be seen as the fallout of the ‘failed attempt’ by TG Waqf Board to cater to the long-pending issue of graveyards for Muslims, there is renewed demand for making accountable the key officials, holding top positions in the minority welfare department (MWD). Scores of activists are now up in arms demanding for transfer of secretary B. Shafiullah from the department and the repatriation of Md Safiullah, the new director for Urdu Academy, back to TG Genco. The latter brushed aside the allegations of ‘corruption’ in the Waqf Board.

In a series of representations to Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, several Waqf activists have demanded that the government initiate a probe against secretary Shafiullah for issuing memos that were ultra vires (beyond one’s powers) and causing unrest to the people, during September and October. They claimed secretary Shafiullah had has provided additional responsibility to an official who was already handling the Urdu Academy and Haj House. “These include signing on vakalats, releasing of salaries and honorariums,” alleged Congress leader Lubna Sarwath.



The representation to the Chief Secretary was backed by over a dozen representatives of various organisations from across the state. “The fall-out of corruption and incompetence in the form of citizen unrest is witnessed in the Shaikpet Muslim graveyard and Erragadda Muslim graveyard issues. We urge you to allow our delegation of activists, citizens, for a consultation meeting with you,” the representation read.



Recalling that Urdu Academy director Safiullah was earlier removed from the post of Deputy CEO in 2021, the activists questioned the overreach of the official through what they called ‘ultra vires’ memos.



Describing this as a smear campaign and accusing them of being misguided by vested interests, director Safiullah challenged the activists to provide evidence of corruption. “There is no truth in their claims of corruption. The group is engaged in browbeating and does not have even a shred of evidence to show. I have a clear record of service and I shall remain a certified officer and public servant who provided satisfactory service at different levels,” Safiullah, who is on deputation to the Urdu Academy, told Deccan Chronicle. Secretary Shafiullah did not respond to the queries.