Mutton, fish turn expensive as people skip chicken

NIZAMABAD: Prices of meat and fish have increased big time across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts in recent weeks after an outbreak of bird flu.

With the public avoiding chicken — both broiler and country breeds — due to health concerns, demand for alternative meats such as mutton and fish has surged. Meat prices have reportedly risen by Rs 20-40 per kg, while fish prices jumped notably from Rs 140 per kg to Rs 200. Similarly, mutton, previously sold at Rs 750 per kg, now costs between Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 in some areas.

The shortage has also led some traders to sell unhealthy sheep and goats to meet increased demand. Navipet, the largest goat market in Telangana, has seen traders from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh converging to purchase livestock, further inflating local prices.

Hotels and restaurants in the region have responded by hiking prices for non-vegetarian dishes and reducing portion sizes. Despite these irregularities, local authorities have yet to take decisive action against the price manipulation.

The outbreak initially reported from neighboring Nanded district in Maharashtra has significantly affected poultry farms in Bodhan, Nizamabad, and Armoor, causing extensive poultry deaths over the last two months.

Jamalpur Raju, a trader at the Nizamabad mutton market, told reporters that the shortage of animals and heightened demand drove prices upwards, expressing hope that prices would stabilize soon.