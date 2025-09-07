Muslims Welcome Ganesh Processions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad once again showcased its spirit of harmony as Ganesh processions wound through the Old City on Saturday. Known for its Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb, the city witnessed gestures of unity as Muslims welcomed processions with banners reading “Long live Communal Harmony” near Charminar bus depot, raising slogans of “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai — Bhai Bhai.”

Abdul Sattar, who initiated the gathering, said, “Hyderabad has always sent out the message of communal harmony. Families of all faiths take part in every festival.” Devotees in the procession responded with equal warmth, stopping to acknowledge the solidarity.

Across the Old City, Muslims distributed food and water to devotees heading for immersion. Around Charminar, locals turned the lanes into a scene of brotherhood — offering meals, sharing water and even joining the celebrations.

Mohammed Gouse, who handed out packets to devotees, said, “All shops near Charminar are closed and many people will be going for immersion. They will need food and water, so we decided to help.” Nagur Basha, also distributing meals, added, “This is what makes Hyderabad special — in times like these, everyone comes together, no matter what community they belong to.”