Muslims Extend Help in Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad:In a heartwarming gesture, several Muslims extended helping hand to Ganesh mimajjanam organisers in Old City, even as former GHMC corporator Mohammed Ghouse continued his 20-year-old tradition of distributing food and water during the festival to promote harmony between the Hindu and Muslim communities, embodying the spirit of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.

On Tuesday, as large crowds gathered near Charminar, Ghouse provided lemon rice, vegetable pulao, puri saag, sweets, and water bottles.



“This initiative, which starts with Bonalu and continues through Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi, has been my practice for the past 20 years. My son, Sahil Akber, also participated, and it was heartening to see approximately 8,000 devotees and visitors come together to enjoy the food we prepared in the name of brotherhood. This proves the unity among us, regardless of our differences," he said.



A 33-year-old German tourist, Andre Schoen, stood in awe of the picturesque scene around Charminar, filled with colours, flags, idols, and devotees. The German had initially planned to visit Jaipur but made a spontaneous stop in Hyderabad.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Andre expressed his admiration for the colours and festive vibes he had experienced over the past two days. "I'm on a two-week vacation in India and have visited several cities, but due to time constraints, Hyderabad wasn't on my list. However, an acquaintance suggested I visit during the Ganesha immersion, and now I don’t regret it. The massive crowd, united in celebration, sends a powerful message of diversity. My photography skills might not be great, but I tried to capture as many colours as possible. And I’m absolutely full from all the prasadam I was offered," he laughed.

