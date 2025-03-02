Muslims celebrate first day of Ramzan with piety and reverence

Hyderabad: Muslims began the holy month of Ramzan with prayers and fasting on Sunday. Masjids and dargahs were decked up and devotees observed the first day with piety and reverence.

The day began with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, before the fast started at 5.11 am. After sunset, families and communities gathered for Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast, at 6.28 pm. The call to prayer marked the time to start eating, which traditionally begins with dates and water.

Khaleel Mohd from Langer Houz said, “It felt divine to perform Taraweeh. These special prayers in 20 rakats are only offered during the Ramzan month.”

In the evening, markets and streets bustled with activity as people shopped for fresh fruits, snacks, and traditional Ramzan delicacies like haleem. Restaurants and food stalls, especially haleem stalls, were crowded with customers enjoying special dishes.

Special Iftar celebrations were also organised by people at different places in the city. MIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi participated in an Iftar programme at Riyasatnagar.

Many mosques arranged special prayers and Quran readings, and distributed food.