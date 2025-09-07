 Top
Muslim Woman Wins Ganesha Laddu Auction in Nirmal

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
7 Sept 2025 8:25 PM IST

Mohammed Amreen won the auction for Lord Ganesha's laddu for Rs 1,88,888

Mohammed Amreen with the laddu at a Ganesha pandal in Adarshnagar colony in Nirmal town on Saturday night. — DC

Adilabad: A Muslim woman, Mohammed Amreen, won the auction for Lord Ganesha's laddu for Rs 1,88,888 at the Shivaji Youth Vinayak Mandali pandal in Adarshnagar Colony of Nirmal on Saturday night.

Residents praised Amreen for her gesture. Amreen is an advocate and runs an internet service centre near Idgah Colony in the town.

Amreen said she was happy at winning the auction, and added that she had participated in the process to tell the people that all the religions are one. The pandal organisers appreciated Amreen for participating in the auction and felicitated her.

