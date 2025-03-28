Muslim Scholars Urge Youth to Utilise Ramzan for Spiritual Growth

Muslim scholars have urged Muslim youth to understand dos and don’ts prescribed in the holy Quran for Ramzan. “Unfortunately, the young generation is oblivious to the real purpose of Ramzan. They are wasting nights in markets, hotels and social media. They are spending the whole day sleeping, instead of using precious time in Ibadat (prayer), Zakat (charity) and other good deeds as instructed in the Quran and the saying of Prophet Mohammed,” said Mufti Abdul Majid.

“If they perform one good deed during Ramzan, it is equivalent to 70 such good deeds, explained Mufti Majid. Instead of Taraweeh (special night prayer performed during Ramzan) and reciting the Quran, some youth are busy with gossip, playing mobile games, spending time in hotels and other activities.

He said youth must use precious time of Ramzan in Ibadat (prayer) going by the sayings of Prophet Mohammad and Quran. “So I urge the youth to perform good deeds during Roza.”

Ramzan is a month of great blessing from Allah which not only serves as a source of spiritual training but also provides an opportunity to improve human morals and character,” Mufti Majid, who is also a professor and Imam of Jame Masjid, Wutub Shahi Ek Khana, said.

This holy month is not just a time of worship and austerity, but also a month of faith, piety and gaining closeness to Allah, Mufti Majid said.

Fasting is not just about enduring hunger and thirst, but it is a complete training system that teaches us patience, piety, getting close to Allah and controlling desires, Mohammed Omar, a religious scholar said.

The good news is that the young generation is organising fasts for Ramzan, but the sad news is that some young people are wasting time on unnecessary entertainment, sleep, mobile phones, video games and social media. “My suggestion to their parents and the youth is to explore on Quran and sayings of Prophet Mohammed.”

During the month of Ramzan, rozadars can seek forgiveness for sins, correct their misdeeds. However, some people consider fasting to be limited to refraining from eating and drinking. They should understand that its purpose is to cultivate piety, patience, tolerance and protect ourselves from evil, Bukhari said.

“If we only endure hunger and thirst but do not correct our deeds we will be deprived of the blessings of fasting. Ramzan is not just a month of being hungry and thirsty, but a golden opportunity to improve our deeds and spiritual life,” a rozedar said.

“We should recite the Quran at least once in Ramzan, so that we can get maximum blessings and guidance from this scripture,” said Aiman Fathima, a student. “Some of my friends get involved in playing games and watching television instead of Ibadat,” Aiman said.

While many people want to complete the Quran in Ramzan but are unable to do so due to busy schedules. If a systematic method is adopted, the Quran can be read very easily, Aiman said.

“Fasting not only improves physical health but also brings spiritual peace, mental improvement and moral reform.” a Dr Jamal said.

The world is adopting intermittent fasting today, while Islam had laid the foundation for this healthy lifestyle through fasting fourteen hundred years ago, Jamal said.

Modern science has come to the conclusion that eating too much or eating without a break makes a person sick. Going hungry for some time helps detoxify the body, strengthen the immune system, and increase lifespan, a doctor said.

This is why methods like meditative fasting and intermittent fasting are becoming popular, the doctor added. Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2016 for proving that fasting triggers the process of "autophagy" in the body, which is the body's internal cleaning system.

