Muslim Crane Operators, Christian Cooks Take Centre Stage at Ganesh Immersions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is famed for its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and this comes to the fore during every Ganesh festival.

Even as the people were wonderstruck by the immersion of the majestic Khairatabad Ganesh idol, a remarkable story unfolded behind the scenes. Many of the crane operators, crucial to the immersion process, were Muslims. These operators see their role as a blessing.

Syed Asaf, a crane operator for nearly a decade, has manned the city’s biggest crane, which handled the flow and movement of the 70-feet tall Khairatabad idol. His crane, with an 80-metre boom run and 350-tonne capacity, is typically used in cement plants. For the past one week, it has been dedicated to the immersion process.

"It's a once-a-year job for us, very different from our usual work. The pressure is immense, but it's worth the effort. It's a blessing to be trusted with something so critical,” said Asaf.

Operators like Asaf conduct trials with weights until the very last day, ensuring every lift is flawless.

"We haven't had a single mishap in all these years. The machines may bear the brunt of the work, but for us, it's not about the difficulty but about doing a clinically thorough job every time," shared Ishaq, a crane contractor.

Santosh Nalla, a crane operator from Marredpally, shared how last year's eco-friendly ‘green’ Ganesh idols had inspired him.

"I decided to go green this year. Although, it’s the kind of workday I wouldn't miss for anything,” said Santosh.

For Kareem Uddin, working at a smaller pond in Amberpet, the skills needed for the job went beyond technical expertise.

"Focus, precision, caution and presence of mind are essential. Above all, you need to have respect for the idol and people’s faith. Their trust in you is what matters most," he explained.

For many, the week leading up to the festival is filled with mixed emotions—stress, responsibility, and the happiness of contributing to something meaningful. As one operator put it candidly, "It can be difficult to take a break, but when we see the joy in people's eyes, it’s all worth it."

Beyond the immersion, the celebration extends to acts of charity and community service, with a diverse workforce involved.

Yadaiah, a Christian cook, was hired to prepare meals for 'annadaanam' on Tuesday, as thousands gathered for a meal after the immersion. "My job is to cook tasty and nutritious meals. It was no different today, except I received great compliments for the food," Yadaiah said.

This seamless harmony of faiths and shared responsibilities define the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad.

In the words of Santosh, "Every year, we feel a sense of achievement, not just for getting the job done well but for being part of something much bigger than ourselves."