Muslim Couple Wins Ganesh Laddu Auction, Shows Unity in Bhattupalli

ADILABAD: A Muslim couple won the auction for the laddu that was auctioned at the Vigneshwara Ganesh Mandali in Bhattupalli of Kagaznagar mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday night.

It is learnt that Afzal and Muskan participated in the auction and won the bid for Rs 13,216. Villagers were happy with the Muslim couple bagging the sacred laddu as it reflected communal harmony in Bhattupalli.



