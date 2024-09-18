 Top
Muslim Couple Wins Ganesh Laddu Auction, Shows Unity in Bhattupalli

Pillalamarri Srinivas
17 Sep 2024 8:06 PM GMT
Muslim Couple Wins Ganesh Laddu Auction, Shows Unity in Bhattupalli
Afzal and Muskan win the auction for the sacred laddu at the Vigneshwara Ganesh Mandali, symbolizing communal unity and harmony.

ADILABAD: A Muslim couple won the auction for the laddu that was auctioned at the Vigneshwara Ganesh Mandali in Bhattupalli of Kagaznagar mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday night.

It is learnt that Afzal and Muskan participated in the auction and won the bid for Rs 13,216. Villagers were happy with the Muslim couple bagging the sacred laddu as it reflected communal harmony in Bhattupalli.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
