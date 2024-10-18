 Top
17 Oct 2024 6:57 PM GMT
Musical Touch to Beautification Works
Hyderabad: As part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) beautification works, the central median at Jubilee Hills checkpost has been decked up with designer streetlight poles.

One streetlight is in the form of a guitar, while another depicts a trumpet. A signage was also set up, along with the streetlights, reading ‘tired of honking enjoy our music’.

On the Tank Bund too, streetlight poles depicted art works. These beautification works have also been taken up in Charminar, Hussainsagar. In addition to this, the GHMC is also painting flyovers.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
