Musi Riverfront Stall Attracts Most Eyeballs

Hyderabad:Government departments and firms set up bright, information-packed stalls at the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

Several government bodies used their spaces to explain their work. The handicrafts and handlooms wing displayed local weaves and explained how craft clusters help small makers.

Planning and urban bodies including HMDA and the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL) showed models of new roads, promenades and clean-up plans for the Musi river. HMDA showed how the ORR (Outer Ring Road) project was developed, and how they are planning for the RRR (Regional Ring Road) project.



HYDRAA, the agency charged with protecting lakes and open land, also ran a stall on lake revival and disaster response force. Private firms and industry groups were also present. Major companies such as the GMR Group, and several national and international firms took part in the summit.

HYDRAA commissioner A. V. Ranganath said the agency would use the summit to highlight its work on lakes and flood management. He said that restoring water bodies is vital for the city and pointed out that “one acre of a water body can hold 5 to 8 million litres of floodwater.”



The Musi Riverfront stall drew steady interest. Visitors looked at scale models and maps, asked officials questions, and tried interactive tools that imagine new riverfront layouts. There were live demonstrations of digital planning, including the kind of AI and 3d-modelling work MRDCL is now commissioning to produce a photorealistic digital twin of the Musi corridor.



Students and designers at earlier technology expos have already shown how AI can be used to generate Musi-front concepts, and similar tools were on display at the summit for visitors to try.