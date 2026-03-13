Musi Riverfront Phase I to Cover 21 Km at ₹7,000 Cr

Hyderabad:Out of the 55‑km stretch of the Musi river flowing within the city — from Gandipet in West Hyderabad to Gowrelly village in Hayathnagar towards the East — 21 km will be developed in the first phase of the Musi Riverfront Development Project. This stretch runs from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) West to Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat, Langar Houz, covering Gandipet, Rajendranagar, Sun City, Kismatpur, and Narsingi.

According to the detailed project report released by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), the tentative cost of Phase I is estimated at ₹6,500–7,000 crore, countering opposition claims of ₹1 lakh crore. The first phase will cover two river stretches — Musa and Esa — converging at Gandhi Sarovar.



Seven major components are planned, including river cleaning through removal of silt and debris, riverbed profiling based on hydrology, flood‑mitigation walls, slope stabilisation, and construction of roads along the banks. Other works include laying trunk sewer mains and stormwater drains on both sides, building water‑retention structures such as weirs and barrages, and riverfront development.



A consortium of M/s Meinhardt Singapore, M/s RIOS, and M/s Cushman & Wakefield has been appointed as Aggregate Master Planner. Phase I will also feature 14 bridges — nine newly proposed and five existing, which will be upgraded.



The Godavari Linkage Project, taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), is part of Phase I. It will augment Hyderabad’s drinking water supply and support Musi’s rejuvenation, with a total augmentation of 20 tmc ft. Of this, 17.5 tmc ft is earmarked for drinking water and 2.5 tmc ft exclusively for the Musi.

