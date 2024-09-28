Musi Riverfront Families in Vinayaknagar Relocated to 2 BHKs

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty visited Vinayaknagar in Chaderghat, where many Musi riverfront families were shifted to 2-BHK flats as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.



Of them, 100 families were living on the Musi riverfront at Vinayakanagar, under Himayatnagar mandal. They were shifted to 2BHK flats in Chanchalguda, while the rest of the families will soon be shifted to Jiyaguda as part of their rehabilitation.

After inspecting Vinayaknagar along with Malakpet MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and tahsildar Sandhya Rani, Durishetty said that the residents living in the Musi river catchment area would be allotted double-bedroom houses through lottery post-Aadhaar card verification.

Speaking to the media later, the collector said “The government will take all measures to make sure that the livelihood of the people will not be affected. We are also keeping in mind the education needs of the children. The administration will take necessary steps to get the students enrolled in nearby SC, BC and minority gurukul institutions.”

MLA Balala said “Those residing in the catchment areas of Vinayaknagar have been suffering a lot because of Musi floods for the many years. With the government's decision, the people here are voluntarily moving to the double bedroom houses allotted by the government.”

Saleema Begum, a resident, said “I have three brothers and a sister and all of us live in one small house here. Every time it rains, Musi overflows and water enters our house. Now we can live peacefully.”