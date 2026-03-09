Musi River Rejuvenation DPR to be Released on March 13

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will release the detailed project report (DPR) and master plan for the first phase of the Musi river rejuvenation project on March 13. He is expected to present a detailed overview of the initiative and make a power point presentation outlining its objectives, scope and benefits.

Official sources said the DPR provides cost estimates for the Musi river rejuvenation project and the Gandhi Sarovar component. Opposition parties have alleged that the Congress government plans to spend over ₹1 lakh crore on the Musi project, with claims that a Gandhi statue alone would cost ₹5,000 crore.

According to the Phase-1 DPR, the total estimated cost is ₹5,812.4 crore. Of this, ₹1,684 crore has been earmarked for Zone 1, covering Himayatsagar to Gandhi Sarovar, and ₹1,992 crore for Zone 2, covering Osmansagar to Gandhi Sarovar. An additional ₹1,596 crore has been allocated for taxes and other provisions.

Sources clarified that the Gandhi Sarovar component is only one part of the overall plan. The proposed Gandhi statue is estimated at ₹73.8 crore, with the platform costing ₹22.6 crore. The museum and statue building are estimated at ₹220 crore, while electro-mechanical works are expected to cost ₹79 crore.

The project aims at ecological restoration of the Musi, construction of sewage treatment infrastructure, and improvements in flood management and drainage. It also includes development of public spaces, cycling tracks, bridges, retaining walls and trunk sewer lines.

Phase I will cover a 21-km stretch, including 9.5 km from Osman Sagar at Gandipet to Bapu Ghat and 11.5 km from Himayatsagar to Bapu Ghat. Work is expected to begin once final estimates are approved.

The larger plan proposes a 55-km elevated corridor along the riverfront, promotion of night tourism, and creation of Bapu Sarovar or Gandhi Sarovar at Langar Houz. The state government has sought ₹4,100 crore in financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank, which has given approval in principle.

The Chief Minister is also expected to reiterate that families displaced by the project will receive fair compensation and housing as part of rehabilitation measures. Officials said the DPR and master plan are intended to provide clarity on costs, scale and benefits of the Musi rejuvenation initiative.