Musi River Rejuvenation a 'Rebirth': TG CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated on Thursday that the state's efforts regarding the Musi River go beyond beautification and represent a "rebirth" of the river. Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, Reddy outlined the Musi River development and rejuvenation project, its goal to improve the lives of those residing along the riverbanks.

“The project is not just about aesthetics; it's about giving a better life to the people who have been living in the polluted surroundings of the Musi River," Reddy said. He also highlighted the river's historical and geographical significance, noting that it spans nearly 300 kilometers.

“Our government's aim is to provide a dignified life for those living on the Musi River's banks. Unlike past instances, like Mallanna Sagar and Vemulaghat, we are not forcing people out or using police force to evacuate residents,” he stated.

He acknowledged the presence of over 16,000 houses along the river and mentioned that the government has compensated affected families with Rs 25,000 and allocated double-bedroom homes to them.

Revanth Reddy clarified that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has only demolished illegal constructions on lakes, not houses along the Musi River.

He also raised concerns about flooding, especially during heavy rains, and posed a question: “Should rainwater flow into lakes and rivers, or should it flood the streets?”