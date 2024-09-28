Musi River Beds Turn Safe Haven for Peddlers and Criminals

Hyderabad: The Musi has over the years become a haven for anti-social activities, especially at night. The Musi bed on the Puranapul-Saleemnagar side of Chaderghat is said to be particularly notorious.



The entire area stinks and there is hardly any police patrolling in the area allowing the antisocial elements a free run. “We have no risk from the police. In fact, even people living on the lake beds are not able to detect it due to the stink emanating from the nala”, a ganja addict said.

For them, Puranapul and Nayapul are safe hideouts: Apart from a lack of police patrolling, there are no CCTV cameras at the place.

A favourite haunt for ganja addicts are the isolated places that fall between Bahadurpura and Chaderghat, connecting Puranapul, Nayapul and Chaderghat.

Even more critical is that the river is used by criminals to dump evidence.

“We face jurisdiction issues. We have arrested ganja peddlers several times. Many manage to flee as they are familiar with the topography,” a senior police officer said, adding that patrolling would be initiated and CCTV cameras installed.

Infographic-

2023

Dec. 3: Phone-tapping case accused D. Praneet Rao dumps a bag containing hard disks, and other evidence in the Musi river. SIT personnel recover the bag and retrieve data after arresting him.

Aug. 15: 23 year-old Mohammed Imran was stabbed to death and his body were disposed of in the Musi river.

May 17: Severed head of a woman, later identified as B. Anuradha Reddy, found entangled in cables and bushes on the banks of Musi river at Malakpet.