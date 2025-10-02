Musi River and Mahatma: Hyderabad's Historic Link to Gandhi

As the country and Gandhi followers across the globe celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, here's a forgotten story about Gandhi and Hyderabad's connection.

After 'Mahatma' Gandhi's assassination in 1948, his body was cremated at Rajghat in Delhi, but his ashes were made into several portions and immersed at various locations within India and abroad.

Portions of his ashes were immersed at 12 locations in the country including in Hyderabad, while portions were also sent Sri Lanka, South Africa and other countries that are closely linked to Gandhi's life, according to historical records.

The ashes of Gandhi were brought to the city in February of 1948, although restrictions on political activity were in place at the then princely state of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the then Nizam permitted the act of homage.

The Father of the Nation's ashes were immersed at the sangham of Musi and Esi rivers in the city. A small memorial was built to honour Gandhi - 'Bapu Ghat,' it now spans across 68-acre complex that includes a digital museum.

Sadly, the river stretch behind Bapu Ghat is heavily polluted, and parts of the complex have fallen into disrepair.

Recently, Telangana government and CM Revanth Reddy proposed ambitious plans, aiming to develop Bapu Ghat as a world class tourist attraction and broader Musi riverfront development.