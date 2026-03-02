Musi Project Is A Scam, Says KTR

Hyderabad: Describing the Musi rejuvenation project as an unfolding scam, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was demolishing thousands of houses just to provide contracts and to do real estate business. The Chief Minister was risking the future of the poor for benefitting those who are close to him, the BRS leader alleged.

Rama Rao was speaking after participating ina ‘Musi Dandi March’ organised by the affected families near the Musi river. He alleged that the Congress’ “bulldozer rule” had become a norm since the day Revanth Reddy came into power.

Speaking at the Madhu Park Ridge apartments, at the centre of a controversy over land acquisition, the former minister said that the BRS would return to power and save their properties within the next two years. Rama Rao said that Revanth Reddy, who demolished hundreds of houses in the name of HYDRAA, also began demolitions in districts, leaving the residents displaced.

“Why is the Congress government, which is destroying the houses of the poor by lying that there are houses in Musi, not touching the farmhouses, villas and houses of its own ministers and party representatives,” he asked.

NRR Slams Cong. Over Demolition Of Poor Houses In Velugumatla

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday condemned the Congress government for allegedly demolishing houses of poor labourers at Velugumatla in Khammam district in defiance of High Court orders. He accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led government of ignoring repeated court directives to maintain status quo, leaving 1,800 people from 600 households homeless.

These residents, living there since 2013-14, had built homes with hard-earned savings and by selling jewellery, he said after visiting the site near the collectorate office and meeting displaced families.

“Demolishing the structures despite High Court stay orders is atrocious and shameful," Ramchander Rao declared. He alleged that the eviction of poor families real estate gains, against the backdrop of skyrocketing land prices after the establishment of the collectorate and an upcoming highway project.

Revenue officials issued eviction notices even as cases were pending with multiple status quo orders, the state BJP chief charged. The government cited fake documents and illegal allotments by the revenue department and Bhoodan Board as a pretext, but "who gave them authority to act this way," he questioned.

Since Revanth Reddy took power, "he seems to be roaming with a crowbar, demolishing poor people's homes and it is an inhumane attitude," Ramachander Rao said. He linked it to similar failed eviction attempts by the previous BRS government in 2023.

The BJP chief demanded that the state government rectify its mistake by building permanent houses on-site, at least under the Indiramma scheme, and provide immediate shelter. BJP leaders distributed annadanam (free food) at the site to reassure families. "This anti-people suppressive government will face public outrage. BJP will fight for the poor's rights," he vowed.

Online CPD Services For Doctors Launched

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has launched online continuous professional development (CPD) services, introducing a fully digital system to streamline CPD applications, approvals, and certification for TGMC-accredited medical organisations.

The new platform will reduce administrative burden on medical associations by enabling online submission and real-time processing of CPD programmes. Participating doctors will now receive digital certificates directly on their registered email IDs, ensuring a secure, transparent, and paperless process.

To enhance credibility and prevent proxy attendance, the TGMC has also introduced an onsite live photo capture system for delegates attending the events. Besides, the platform features automatic verification of the TGMC registration details with real-time fetching of official registration data from the TGMC portal before CPD credits are issued.