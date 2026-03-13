Musi PPP: 5 International Riverfronts And Sabarmati Sets Vison For Musi Rejuvenation

Hyderabad: The government’s presentation on the Musi rejuvenation project on Friday showcased how riverfront projects had transformed into thriving economic and tourism hubs in global cities, setting the vision for the Musi riverfront development in Hyderabad.

The presentation highlighted Seoul, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Paris along with the Sabarmati riverfront project in Gujarat, demonstrating how revitalised waterways have generated employment, tourism and economic activity.According to the presentation, the Musi riverfront project will be developed in phases, with Phase-I covering a 21-km stretch and the full vision extending up to 55 km along the river.Citing global examples, the presentation noted that the Cheonggyecheon Stream restoration in Seoul, a 5.8-km urban stream corridor through the core city, attracts over 50,000 daily visitors and has drawn investments worth over $9 billion, while nearly 190 million tourists visited the area over a decade.The Thames riverfront in London, stretching across 39 km through the city, supports more than one lakh employment opportunities and attracts over 27,000 visitors daily, contributing about $2.98 billion to the local economy.The Sumida River corridor in Tokyo, spanning 23.5 km, attracts more than 300 million tourists annually and records over 1.5 lakh daily visitors, with investments estimated at $67.14 billion.The Singapore Riverfront, though only 3.2 km long, draws more than 40,000 daily visitors and generates about $23.9 billion in annual revenue while attracting around 16.9 million tourists every year.In Paris, the 29-km stretch along the Seine River has become a major tourism driver, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the city’s economy, attracting around 40 million visitors annually and supporting nearly 7.4 million jobs.The presentation also referred to the Sabarmati Riverfront Phase-I project in Ahmedabad, which covers 11.5 km and attracts more than 7,000 daily visitors while generating over 85,000 employment opportunities.Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd MD E.V. Narasimha Reddy who made the presentation said these global examples illustrate the transformative potential of riverfront development and underline the state government’s vision to convert the Musi river corridor into a vibrant ecological, tourism and economic zone for Hyderabad.