Musi Places of Worship a Tactic to Hide Congress Govt's Failures, Alleges BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was trying to divert the attention of the people from his government’s alleged failures by taking up the construction of a temple, mosque, church and a gurudwara alongside the Musi river.

Rao said that the Modi government had built a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with the trust and contribution of countless people, unlike the Telangana government which wished to take up religious places for its own interests.

He was addressing a gathering of people who joined the party, Including youths, members of local welfare associations and leaders of different political parties. Rao said that the continued influx of people across society and different corners of the state into the BJP was a clear signal of impending political transformation.

Rao noted that the state party headquarters was witnessing ceremonies where people were joining the party almost daily. "It is not just politicians, local residents' welfare associations and youth are choosing BJP. Former sarpanches and activists from BRS and Congress are realizing that BJP is the only credible alternative for Telangana’s future," he said.

He alleged that the city was neglected during ten years of BRS rule and continues to suffer under the Congress government. Rao credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for the infrastructure boom surrounding the city like national highways and improved connectivity around Hyderabad. He further stated that a massive employment for youth was created due to missions of “Make In India and Stand Up India” which has brought defense and mobile manufacturing units to the region.

The BJP leader urged intellectuals, women, and the youth to support the BJP in the upcoming GHMC elections to end "family-based politics" and "corrupt Congress rule." He called upon every worker to celebrate BJP Foundation Day on April 6 by hoisting the party flag on their homes.