Musi Phase.-1 Cost Put at Rs 5,641 Cr

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to fast-track the process so that works on the first phase of the Musi rejuvenation project can begin in December, official sources said. The first phase is estimated to cost ₹5,641 crore and requires 493 acres of land.

Of the total cost, around ₹1,541 crore will be mobilised by the government while the balance will be raised through loans, mainly from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which has expressed willingness to extend a Rs 4,100-crore loan.



The project aims at restoring the river’s flow, controlling floods and developing its banks into a major recreational corridor.

According to estimates, 493 acres of land is needed for the first phase, of which 340 acres are private patta holdings and 153 acres belong to the government. Acquisition will be carried out under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, with officials earmarking about 270 acres solely for creation of a green belt.

The master plan prepared by consultants envisages removal of silt and solid waste up to two metres depth, construction of retaining walls on both banks and bringing Godavari waters to ensure round-the-clock flow.



Following the recent floods in Musi, the government has decided to create a 50-metre buffer zone on either side of the river for flood protection. The zone will have flood-control canals, pumping stations, monitoring centres, flood-resistant decks and other infrastructure, sources added.



In the first phase, the government plans to rejuvenate a cumulative 20.5-km stretch of the Musi between the twin reservoirs and Bapu Ghat.



Phase 1A coveres 9.5 km from Himayatsagar to Bapu Ghat, at ₹2,500 crore.

Phase 1B coveres 11 km from Osmansagar to Bapu Ghat, costing ₹3,141 crore.



Musi corridor to be hub for jobs and night-time economy.



Amphitheatres, shopping malls, entertainment parks, kiosks, street-vendor zones, light and sound shows, cultural platforms and water sports in the works.

20-metre-wide green belt will run along the Musi banks.

Boating likely from Gandipet to Bapu Ghat.