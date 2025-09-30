Musi Overflows into Temples, Graveyards Near Puranapul

Hyderabad: After days of heavy rain that forced officials to undertake immediate release of water from the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, Puranapul remains one of the worst-hit areas in Hyderabad. Many low-lying structures are still surrounded by foul-smelling stagnant water.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Shivalaghat temple, which had been submerged by the Musi waters, were seen cleaning the premises and washing temple utensils. A few individuals, including a priest who had been lifted to safety by crane, joined the cleaning efforts.

There are more than five structures along the Musi river — including temples and graveyards — that have been affected by floods. Debris is scattered across the area, dirty water stagnates in one graveyard, and temple rooms are filled with sewage.

The 350-year-old Shivalaghat temple, which receives over 10,000 devotees every month, has been severely damaged. “We are in the spotlight as if the government rescued us, but the reality is different. Water does enter the premises during rains, but this time, because the gates were opened, it was sewage, not just rainwater, that flooded us,” said Suresh, while cleaning the temple.

“I am personally washing the vessels because we have no maids. The whole temple was submerged, but we are not afraid as we live upstairs until the water recedes. The real issue is lack of alerts. Two years ago, during heavy rains, we were warned in advance when gates were opened. This time, there was no information,” said Baktawar Singh, the chairman of the Shivalaghat Temple Committee.

“Everyone can see that the tiles are completely damaged. Now members will have to contribute for repairs, which will cost us lakhs,” he added.

Residents complained of unbearable stench and mosquito menace since the Musi overflow.

Mohammad Hussain, who runs a mechanic shop in the area, said, “We saw heavy rainfall two years ago and were alerted that the river Musi might overflow. So we were asked to shift elsewhere temporarily. This year, we received no such warning.”

However, the HMWS&SB had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that all departments in Hyderabad were notified before the gates were opened.